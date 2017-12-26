19-year-old gang-raped inside taxi; two arrested

more-in

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a taxi near the Gurugram-Delhi border on Saturday night. The accused were arrested on Sunday, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Bidur Singh, a taxi driver, and Sumit, both residents of Gurugram.

The police said that they received a call from near Dwarka Sector 21 metro station around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday. The caller stated that a girl was crying and claiming that two men had raped her.

“The police reached the spot and took the girl for medical examination at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh.

Passengers in cab

After the victim, a resident of west Delhi, was counselled, her statement was recorded and she stated that she works at a mall in Gurugram and took a taxi to reach Delhi from Shankar Chowk. “There were three persons in the taxi before she boarded. Bidur, Sumit and another passenger who got down at Rajokri,” said Mr. Singh.

The victim alleged that she had asked the driver to drop her off at Uttam Nagar metro station but after dropping the passenger, he took the cab to a secluded area and the two raped her before throwing her out near Dwarka Sector 21 metro station.

A case has been registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station.

“The girl gave us a few clues about how the accused look and some digits of the taxi’s registration number. Teams were then formed to nab the accused,” the DCP said.

Bidur was apprehended on Sunday and a few hours later Sumit was picked up from Gurugram. “The taxi has also been impounded,” Mr. Singh said.