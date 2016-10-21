CM issues directions for best possible treatment to the injured

At least 19 people were killed and 26 injured when a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“The bus carrying 45 passengers from Reasi to Bakkle turned turtle and fell into a deep gorge. Nineteen people were killed and 26 injured,” Reasi SSP Tahir Sajad Bhat said.

“Those seriously injured were airlifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, for treatment,” he said.

“The rescue operation was jointly launched by the police and the district administration with the help of local residents,” he said.

The SSP said a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident. She issued directions for giving best possible treatment to the injured.

Ms. Mufti asked the divisional and the district administration to speed up the rescue operation in the area and ensure timely evacuation of the injured to the hospitals. The Reasi Deputy Commissioner has released an immediate cash relief of Rs 10,000 each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 5,000 each to the injured. - PTI