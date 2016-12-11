16-year-old boy stabbed to death by classmate

more-in

: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Friday.

The victim was a student of Class X at a government school in the area. The police said the incident happened around 6 p.m., when he tried to break a fight between his classmates.

The accused (16) and another boy from his class had had a quarrel during games hour, said the police. The quarrel continued even outside the school as the accused allegedly beat up the boy on the roadside.

When the victim tried to intervene, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife from his school bag and stabbed him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends, but he could not be saved. A murder case was subsequently registered and the accused was apprehended.

Two persons injured

Two other boys who tried to intervene were also allegedly attacked with the knife, but none of them suffered serious injuries.

The police said they would probe as to why the accused had carried the knife to school. His father works as a security guard, while his mother is a housewife.

The parents have alleged that it was a pre-planned murder as their son and the accused had not been getting along.