The Wildlife SOS rapid response unit recently rescued a 13.5-foot-long Indian rock python weighing nearly 24 kg from a CNG testing station at Runakta on the Agra-Mathura highway.

The massive constrictor was severely injured and is currently undergoing treatment. It will be released back in to its natural habitat once deemed fit.

The rapid response unit received a call on its 24-hour helpline about an enormous python being spotted at a CNG testing station near Dolphin Water Park at Runakta on the Agra-Mathura Highway. The snake had reportedly taken up shelter in the bushes. Fearing for the safety of the staff, the manager immediately contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance.

A team comprising three trained snake rescuers arrived at the site. Careful observation revealed that the distressed snake had sustained several injuries and was in immense pain. It took almost 30 minutes to successfully carry out the rescue operation.

Varun Kumar, the manager at the testing station, said: “The staff heard a rustling noise from the bushes and decided to take a closer look. They were terrified on spotting the gigantic reptile and immediately reported the incident to me."

“The python has several cuts on its body and has sustained some serious tissue damage under the lower jaw. We believe the injuries were caused by the sharp barbed wires along the boundary walls. We have treated its wounds and sutured the deep gash on its neck,’’ said . M.V Sharma, veterinary officer, Wildlife SOS .

Indian rock python ( Python molurus ) is a large non-venomous python species found in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The pecies is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and is listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), which regulates the international trade of wildlife species.