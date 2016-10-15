Journey cut short:Rescue work in progress after the accident near Namli in Madhya Pradesh.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The water-filled pit was dug near Ratlam to store material for laying roads

At least 13 persons were killed and many more injured when a private bus fell into a large water-filled pit near Namli town here on Friday, police said.

Three persons were rescued, they said.

Thirteen people have so far been found dead in the bus, said Ratlam’s Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choube.

The bus was on its way to Jaora from Ratlam.

The accident took place on the four-lane road at 12 Patthar Khadan, about 2 km from Namli, he said.

The bus fell into a pit that had been dug to collect material for laying roads. The large pit was no longer being used and rainwater had collected in it.

Prima facie , it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle, the ASP said.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was moving at a high speed.

Unconfirmed reports said it was carrying 40-45 passengers.

The ASP said that around 13 injured people were pulled out from the bus and sent to nearby hospitals.

Efforts were on to pull the bus out of the water.

Senior officials, including the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, reached the spot to supervise the rescue operations.

PM condoles deaths

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress at the loss of lives. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

“I wish those injured in the bus accident in Ratlam a quick recovery,” Mr. Modi said in another tweet. — PTI