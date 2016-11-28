12-yr-old kills self

more-in

A 12-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself at his residence in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday morning. The police said no suicide note was found, but prima facie they suspect that he was depressed.

Quiet before end

Family members, too, have purportedly told them that Durgesh Kumar, a student at a local government school, had been unusually quiet over the last few days.

A police officer said that Durgesh was alone at home at the time of the incident. His parents, both of whom work at a factory in the area, were not at home at the time.

Police said they have retrieved a few messages that he had sent to his friends before committing suicide.