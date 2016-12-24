10 stations to go cashless from New Year

more-in

From next month, Delhi Metro commuters will be able to buy travel tokens or smart cards through e-wallets at 10 metro stations that are set to go cashless from New Year.

“Cashless transactions for purchase of tokens or smart cards and top up at these stations can be done through Paytm,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said.

The 10 stations are Rohini east, Rohini west, M. G. Road, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri west, Noida Sector 15, Nehru Place and Kailash Colony. “The stations were selected keeping in mind certain factors to ensure that commuters don’t face issues while going for cashless transactions.”

These factors include the fact that these stations have 70 per cent or more smart card users, as a result of which cash transactions here are moderate compared to other stations, adequate mobile connectivity and provision of at least two token vending machines (TVMs).

The provision for payment through debit and credit cards at TVMs will be introduced gradually.

“In order to implement this, the DMRC station staff will also be given training and a committee of all the departments concerned will be made to monitor the implementation.

“For exigencies, one counter with the option of cash transactions will also remain available at these stations initially,” he said.