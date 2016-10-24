Cities » Delhi

NEW DELHI, October 24, 2016
Updated: October 24, 2016 05:32 IST

10 more birds die at Deer Park

  • Staff Reporter
A gaggle of geese at the Lodi Gardens on Sunday.photo: V. V. Krishnan
The Delhi government on Sunday ordered an anti-viral operation at the Hauz Khas Deer Park after 10 more birds died of suspected bird flu.

Animal Husbandry Minister Gopal Rai conducted an inspection at the park, which has been closed since the bird flu scare. Mr. Rai said 17 birds had died at the park, and with 10 more deaths on Sunday, the situation had become worrying.

The Minister said a meeting was held with experts from the Animal Husbandry Department and the Delhi Development Authority, which maintains the Park, and it was decided that microdacyn, an antiseptic, will be sprayed on all the birds in the park. A 10-member squad has been set up for the same, he added.

The birds will also be fed multi-vitamins and pieces of garlic to boost their immunity.

Mr. Rai said water samples from the lake at the park will be sent to a lab in Bhopal for tests.

On Monday, the government will hold a meeting of the coordination committee at the Secretariat.

More In: Delhi
