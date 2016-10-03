Ten persons were killed and 17 others injured on Sunday when the mini-bus in which they were travelling fell into the backwaters of a dam at Pali village near here.

“The 32-seater bus was on its way to Lateri in the district from Bhopal. It fell in the backwaters of Sanjay Sagar dam while crossing a bridge at around 3 pm,” Vidisha SP Dharmendra Choudhary told PTI.

The deceased included four men, three women and three children. The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said.

The victims drowned in the water which was 20-25 metre deep and the death toll could rise as the rescue operation was going on, Mr Choudhary said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the driver was speeding to reach the destination in time and lost control over the vehicle. - PTI