1 killed, four hurt as car rams rickshaw

more-in

A 23-year-old man died and four others sustained injuries when a speeding luxury car rammed a rickshaw near Tagore Garden Metro station in the early hours of Monday. The vehicle, which was white in colour, has not been identified and is yet to be traced.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said the incident took place around 12.45 a.m. and the offending vehicle drove away immediately.

The victim, identified as Ram Singh, was on his way back home on a rickshaw along with three other of his colleague when they met with the accident.

They all work at a spice manufacturing factory in the area and were on their way back to home in Khayala when a speeding car rammed their rickshaw.

They all hail from Almora district of Uttarakhand, said police.

According to eyewitness, the car rammed head on into the rickshaw, which was coming from the wrong direction. The rickshaw was flung into the air and was dragged for a few metres by the car, which was travelling at a very high speed.

The car driver didn’t even slow down the vehicle and fled. The rickshaw puller and the four sitting in it sustained injuries.

CCTV footage found

“A police team rushed all of the injured to Kukreja hospital where Ram Singh was declared brought dead while Rahul Singh, Dilip and Anand Prasad were discharged after treatment. The identity of the rickshaw puller is yet to ascertained as he is unfit to record statement,” added Mr. Kumar.

He said that they have recovered vital clues from the footage of a CCTV installed at the Tagore Garden Metro station. “The registration number of the car was not clear, therefore, we have sent the footage to a forensic lab to get a clear picture of the car registration number,” said Mr. Kumar.

An FIR under IPC Sections 304 A (death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station.