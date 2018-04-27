1 killed, 17 students injured as tanker rams school van

Mangled remains of the school van after it collided with a tanker in the Capital on Thursday; (right) Garima, who was killed in the accident. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A seven-year-old girl was killed while 17 other students were injured when a school van in which they were travelling was hit by a tanker in north-west Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar on Thursday morning.

The accident was reported around 6.30 a.m. The van turned turtle after being hit by the milk tanker at the signal when the van driver was taking a right turn. The locals rushed to rescue the children from the van. A PCR call was made and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Accident at signal

An eyewitness said the school van driver was driving on the wrong lane. The van was hit when the driver was taking a U-turn to come on the correct lane.

“All the students in the school van were of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1 and Central School located in Keshwapuram. The school van was hit by a milk tanker from behind when it reached Kanhaiya Nagar signal near the metro station to take a U-turn,” said Aslam Khan, DCP (North-West).

The injured were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre. However, as some of them were in a critical condition, they were immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Lok Nayak Hospital for further treatment, Ms. Khan added.

Head injuries

“Garima alias Sakshi, a resident of Wajirpur, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Government Hospital. She was a Class III student in Central School. She was sitting on the back seat in the van and suffered serious head injuries due to the impact of collision,” confirmed Ms. Khan.

The students, in age group from five to 12, were on their way to school, said the police officer. The injured have been identified as Suhani, Mohd. Ayan, Dipanshi, Tarun, Ritesh, Taniya, Tina, John, Vinay, Rishika, Tisha, Vansh, Vaishnavi, Danish, Uday, Dhanishka and Lovely.

“Three children — Suhani, Uday and Md Ayan — have been admitted to AIIMS in a critical condition. Suhani was critical till late evening. However, the others were reported to be out of danger by the doctors,” added Ms. Khan.

Ms. Khan said a case under IPC Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the tanker driver while the school van driver has been charged with Motor Vehicle Act. The case is under investigation.

Another accident

Meanwhile, another road accident involving a school van was reported in north Delhi’s Bharat Nagar in which a group of drunk men lost control over their vehicle and rammed a school van. Three persons including two schoolchildren were injured in the incident.

The car driver tried to flee but was caught by locals and handed over to police. The police said all students were discharged after receiving first aid. A case has been registered against the errant car driver.