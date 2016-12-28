₹100 cr. balance in Jan-Dhan account a misread entry: bank

more-in

A Meerut-based woman, who recently complained to the Prime Minister’s Office after her Jan-Dhan account showed Rs. 99,99,99,394 credit, has only Rs. 611 balance as the enormous amount reflecting in her account was due to a bank procedure to block transactions.

The staff at the SBI branch in Brahmpuri area in Meerut said her KYC details were not updated and to block transactions, the bank made a ‘transaction holding entry’ in her account, resulting in wrong amount reflecting in the account.

According to the bank, it was actually a “minus” transaction, which the complainant, Sheetal Yadav, mistook for the huge amount being credited to her account.

Incomplete KYC

Sushil Kumar Sethi, deputy manager of SBI’s Brahmpuri branch, told The Hindu that Ms. Yadav’s KYC form was incomplete. “To block the account transaction and ensure safety of the bank, such practice is adopted. No huge cash was transferred to her account. We had just mentioned the ‘account transaction holding entry’ to flag the customer. The amount was in minus, but the customer assumed that such amount was available in her account. We have duly submitted the report to the Income Tax Department in this connection," Mr. Sethi said.

Unusual practice

Officials of other banks contacted by The Hindu said it’s an unusual method to block transactions.

“Even if the KYC is not complete, the bank has no right to make any entry in the account. I have never seen such a case in my working experience. In the absence of KYC, as per RBI norms, neither can more than Rs. 1 lakh be deposited nor more than Rs. 50,000 be withdrawn from an account in six months. In such cases, the bank should send a letter and further stop transaction of the particular account,” said Keshav Karothia, a branch manager of PNB.

A senior bank official of SBI said, “The bank should not make any entry in such accounts because this leads to confusion.”

PMO intervention sought

Notably, shocked to find nearly Rs. 100 crore in her Jan-Dhan account, Ms. Yadav sought the PMO’s intervention after the bank officials allegedly did not attend to her complaint and kept asking her to come some other time.

In the complaint to the PMO, sent by her husband Ziledar Singh, Ms. Yadav said she maintained a Jan-Dhan account in the Sharda Road branch of SBI. On December 18, she went to withdraw money from the ATM of ICICI bank and was shocked to see that the balance in her account stood at Rs 99,99,99,394.

“I asked the person standing next to me in the queue to check the balance and he confirmed the same amount. I went to another ATM nearby and found the same balance. I continued to visit her bank for two days but the staff did not attend to my complaint and asked me to come after a day when the branch manager would be there to rectify the matter,” Ms. Yadav told The Hindu.

Mr. Ziledar Singh, who works in a transformer manufacturing company, said his wife works in the packaging department of a factory and draws a salary of Rs. 5,000 per month.

He too draws a similar salary. They were shocked to see the huge amount in her account.

“Fed up with the bank staff’s attitude, I asked an educated person to help us send a mail to the PMO. We posted a mail on December 26 to the PMO,” he said.

The missing ‘minus’

“After media intervention, the bank officials visited my home and paid heed to our problem. They admitted their mistake and said the right amount was Rs. 611. The entry in the branch was in minus. However on the ATM screen we could not see minus sign,” Mr. Singh added.

“Now our case is settled and we can carry out transactions in our account. We were fearing some kind of fraud. I urge the banks to avoid such practice. At the time of applying for the account, we had submitted all the necessary documents,” Mr. Singh further said.