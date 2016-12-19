‘Would like to get some work’

more-in

Mustafa, a 17 or 18 year old — his parents are unable to agree on the age — spends most of his time loitering around.

“I stay at home. Talk to my parents all day. When they go out to work or to the market, it gets lonely. I don’t like being alone,” he says.

Home for Mustafa is the night shelter run by the Delhi government at Sarai Kale Khan, where two porta-cabins and a tent provide some solace to those who used to live on the streets.

‘Not much to do’

Mustafa was born to homeless parents near Nizamuddin railway station. The family then moved to a cluster of jhuggis on the Yamuna floodplains in east Delhi. When they were evicted by the authorities, Mustafa — a toddler at the time — and his family had to live under a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan.

About three years ago, they moved to the night shelter.

The only work Mustafa has is during wedding season, when he washes dishes or lays tables for events. But the work is sporadic. “I would like to work and make an honest living. Who wouldn’t? Dreams shouldn’t remain dreams,” he says, just as one of the caretakers of the shelter comes outside and asks him to stop spinning tales. “That’s all I can do,” replies Mustafa.