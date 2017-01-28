‘Worked as PA of BJP leader’

Nabbed: The accused at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar.

: It was while working as a personal assistant to former BJP general secretary Tapir Gao that Sanjay Tiwari allegedly met several party leaders and took money from them.

Wielding influence

According to the police, Tiwari claimed to have worked with Mr. Gao for several months in 2014 during which he met several leaders and workers of BJP, mainly from the Northeast.

“During this period, he reportedly learnt how to use the names of those in the top echelon to wield influence,” said a police officer.

Tiwari said he stopped going to the BJP office when Mr. Gao left, as another general Secretary, Ram Shankar Katheria, refused to entertain him.

Mr. Gao, meanwhile, denied knowing Tiwari.

Talking to The Hindu over the phone, he said he never had a PA by that name.

Leader recounts

He, however, said he had met one Sanjay Tiwari in 2014. The person had allegedly approached him with the request of making a call to the then Nagaland Chief Minister for clearing a proposal.

“I told him that I could not grant his request as we do not have the system of general secretaries making calls to the Chief Minister telling them what to do. I never met him again,” said Mr. Gao.

Mr. Katheria, too, denied having ever met Tiwari.