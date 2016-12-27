‘Women who took loans from MFIs hit by note ban’

more-in

“Women who have taken loans from micro-finance institutions (MFIs) have been hit by demonetisation,” said Ms. Mariam Dhawale, the newly elected general secretary of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the women’s wing of the CPI(M).

“MFIs deal with groups of 15 to 20 women. Every woman in the group takes a loan of a few thousand rupees and has to make a repayment every week. If one of them is unable to pay, the others have to make up for it. Many women have been unable to meet their interest payments due to demonetisation either because they lost their jobs or because they have not been paid wages. They are badly abused by other members of their group. Unable to take the humiliation, many women have run away from their villages. Some have even committed suicide,” Ms. Dhawale said.

Request to RBI

Elected at the 11th national conference of the AIDWA held in Bhopal earlier this month, Ms. Dhawale said that the association had approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a request to issue a directive halting the forced collection of loan repayments by MFIs until the currency crisis is resolved. “But there was no response from the RBI,” she added.

“At our national conference, there were 788 delegates from 23 States. We heard stories from women who had come from across the country. Women often save money without their alcoholic husbands knowing. But when they go to a bank they are cross-questioned and frequently sent back empty-handed. This is absolute harassment,” she said.

“Thanks to demonetisation, alcoholic husbands and wife-beaters have managed to claim their wives’ hard-earned savings. It’s an absolute disaster for households headed by women. These women mostly work in the unorganised sector and are paid in cash. Since many of them do not have bank accounts, how will they convert their money? They stand to permanently lose their meagre savings,” Ms. Dhawale said. “In tribal areas, where bank branches are few, adivasi women spend Rs.150 to come to a bank, they stand in a queue all day only to find that the money is over by the time their turn comes. They spend another Rs. 150 to go back.”

Focussing on tribal women

Ms. Dhawale, who is the Maharashtra State secretary of the AIDWA, has spent her political life working among tribal women in the two districts of Thane and Palhgar.

She said that in the coming days AIDWA would concentrate on three issues — hold the government accountable for the losses and suffering caused to working women by demonetisation, pressurise the BJP to fulfil its campaign promise of passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, and to vigorously counter the “obscurantism and regressive, anti-women ideas spread by the RSS and allied Hindutva outfits”.

She also added that AIDWA’s ongoing campaign for a comprehensive law against honour killing would continue. “We intend to mobilise nationally against the Haryana government’s panchayat law mandating minimum educational qualifications for contesting panchayat polls. Similarly, restrictive laws have been passed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra. It is only a matter of time before all BJP State governments follow suit. This is a regressive and anti-democratic law that reflects the RSS mindset, according to which a woman’s rightful place is within the home. In Haryana, nearly 70% of Scheduled Caste women do not have the educational qualifications prescribed. This is mass exclusion of marginalised women from a right guaranteed by the Constitution,” she added.