‘Will fight with L-G if needed’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has blamed Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung for sitting on crucial files related to infrastructure and schemes, holding back Delhi from developing.

Saying that the Delhi government would not shy away from a confrontation with the L-G, Mr. Sisodia also alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office was behind Mr. Jung stalling ambitious projects, including setting up of mohalla clinics across the city. “We will not allow the L-G to undermine people’s interests. If there is a need to request him, we will do so. And if there is a need to fight with the L-G, we will do that. The L-G cannot create hurdles without instructions from the PMO,” the Deputy Chief Minister told the media.

‘PM is bitter’

“The PM is bitter about Delhi because of the huge loss (in Delhi Assembly elections). The PMO is creating hurdles in the working of the Delhi government through the L-G,” Mr. Sisodia said.

With the battle between the Centre and the Delhi government over the latter’s powers in the Supreme Court, Mr. Sisodia added that the Delhi government was “confident” about the apex court ruling in its favour, after which “hurdles being created by the Centre” would stop. “The government is confident that the SC’s order will be in its favour,” he added.

Since it came to power, the Delhi government and the L-G have been at loggerheads on a range of issues including transfer and posting of bureaucrats and setting up of enquiry commissions.