‘Why no homes for them?’

A court here has pulled up the Centre and the Delhi government for not operationalising 'stay homes' for mentally challenged patients in the city.

“Why have the State and the Central governments not taken steps to expedite the construction and functioning of half-way homes, long-stay homes and day-care centres in a time-bound manner as directed by the Delhi High Court?” Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra said while hearing an application by stay home Nirmal Chhaya, seeking permission to shift a mentally challenged woman to a home meant for such patients.

The court also asked the two bodies to assist in finding a suitable home for the woman.

The court further said the state of affairs in the operationalisation of mental health institutions was worrisome.

‘No support from NGOs’

Lack of stay homes for mentally challenged patients forces them to live in places where there are no special facilities to cater to their needs, the court added.

“NGOs are also unwilling to accommodate these patients. The Delhi and the Central governments have already shown their helplessness on this issue. If the situation is so alarming in the Capital, the issue needs to be explored and investigated for the rest of the country also,’’ the Magistrate said.

Stating that it was necessary to take the assistance of the State Authority for Mental Health Services constituted under Section 4 of the Mental Health Act, 1987 as well as the National Human Rights Commission to cater to the mental health needs as well as to safeguard human rights of patients, the Magistrate issued notices to both the statutory bodies for December 26, the next date of hearing. The High Court had in 2009 passed directions for building half-way homes on a public interest litigation.