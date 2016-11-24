‘Where do we seek justice for Najeeb?’

more-in

Protest march from Mandi House to Parliament House on Wednesday

Addressing students and activists who joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) march from Mandi House to Parliament House on Wednesday, president Mohit Pandey said: “Where do we go to demand justice for Najeeb? The university administration, the Delhi Police and the Central government are all busy shielding those students from the ABVP who beat up Najeeb the night before he went missing, instead of taking any action.”

Barricades

The protesters were prevented from marching on due to barricades set up by the police on Sansad Marg near Parliament House police station. Although Section 144 of the CrPC was in force, the students were not detained. They were allowed to continue their protest at the barricade.

Members of Najeeb’s family as well as students from other universities joined the protest and expressed their views on what their next course of action should be.

Met Akhilesh

The JNUSU informed that they, along with Najeeb’s family, sought legal advice and that a case of habeas corpus has been filed. Mr. Pandey said they had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and apprised him of the situation as well.

Since Najeeb, who has been missing for over a month, hails from Badaun in U.P., the JNUSU is exploring ways in which the U.P. police can help find him as the Delhi Police has not made any headway. His mother Fatima said Mr. Yadav had assured her of all support in finding her son and hoped that U.P. police would be more efficient than the Delhi Police. The JNUSU also accused the Delhi Police of spreading misinformation about Najeeb’s whereabouts and his mental state. They alleged that the auto-rickshaw driver that the police claimed dropped Najeeb to Jamia Millia Islamia at 10.30 a.m. on October 15 could not be trusted as he was in JNU at 10.30 a.m. The case is currently with the Delhi Police Crime Branch.