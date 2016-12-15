‘UPSC aspirant’ arrested for duping people

more-in

A 21-year-old who wanted to become a police officer but decided to pose as one instead to con unsuspecting people was arrested on Tuesday night.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused even managed to cheat policemen in Chandigarh.

Wearing a police uniform, he claimed to be a Deputy Commissioner of Police and conned unsuspecting youths on the pretext of getting them jobs. He reportedly cheated his victims of Rs. 14 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surender Kumar said that Ravi Kant, once a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant, had duped at least 14 youths across Bindapur, Najafgarh and Dwarka in the past eight months.

The incident came to light when some of the victims approached DCP Surender Kumar in September. Among them was Krishna, the only complainant to have lodged a formal complaint at the Najafgarh police station.

Many of his victims, believing that he would get them jobs in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), gave him money. After his arrest, it turned out that Krishna, who was complainant in the case, was actually a middleman for Ravi Kant.