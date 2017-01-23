‘Solid waste management, stray cattle priorities for Gurugram’

more-in

V. Umashankar, who took over as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday, said that “capacity building” and “solid waste management” would be his priorities, besides tackling the stray cattle menace and launching a city bus service.

Mr. Umashankar has replaced T.L. Satyaprakash, who was also the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Umashankar said that he wanted to make the Millenium City a better place to live in. “The MCG is better off in terms of resources, but we need to go for capacity building,” said Mr. Umashankar, who has earlier headed the Faridabad municipal corporation.

On the problem of waste management Mr. Umashankar said: “The waste treatment plant at the landfill site is not the solution. We need waste segregation at source, which will involve a lot of advocacy and institutional set-up at the local level. The MCG will have to financially or institutionally motivate RWAs. Solid waste management is one of my priority points.”

Difficult problem

He, however, conceded that the problem of stray cattle was more difficult to deal with. “I was told in a meeting that stray animals are a major issue. The MCG has even come out with a tender, which says that anybody who catches a pig becomes its owner. It is really difficult to deal with this menace. I do not think we have any successful model to deal with this,” he added.

Mr. Umashankar, who is also Officer on Special Duty, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, said that he planned to roll out a city bus service by the end of the year. “I plan to have a city bus service launched by the end of this year,” he said.