‘Shunglu panel report indicts no one, may be made public’

A senior source with direct knowledge of the Shunglu Committee, which examined around 400 Delhi government files in the wake of a High Court order upholding the primacy of the Lieutenant-Governor over the Arvind Kejriwal government, has told The Hindu that its report has not indicted anyone but has only pointed out deviations in the files.

“To suggest that Mr. Jung’s resignation was linked to the panel is mere kite flying,” the source said.

The source also disclosed that the panel’s report, detailing instances of deviations from constitutional order as laid out by the Delhi High Court, could be made public soon.

The three-member expert panel set up by Najeeb Jung to examine official files had submitted its report in November.

“The committee only examined the files and pointed out the irregularities. It doesn’t indict anyone,” the source said, adding that the panel was not a commission of inquiry that summoned everyone who was involved in a decision, nor was it a criminal investigation seeking culprits.

Files in limbo

Meanwhile, Mr. Jung’s resignation has raised questions over the fate of 400-odd files, pertaining to decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government since it came to power last year, that were sent to the L-G for scrutiny.

While sources in the L-G office said that more than half of the files have been returned, officials in the Delhi government said that most of the returned files had objections or remarks and many of them were sent back to Raj Niwas.

‘Projects may be delayed’

They added the new L-G may go through the files again, which would result in delay of projects. An official said that decisions on construction of Mohalla Clinics in schools, vacuum cleaning of roads, compensations announced by the government may be delayed.

“The government might have to reconsider the March 2017 deadline for the 1,000 Mohalla Clinics,” said the official.

However, an official at Raj Niwas said: “Only a fourth of the files are still in Raj Niwas, the remaining have been sent back. It will be wrong to say that Mr. Jung’s resignation will delay any big projects.”

Describing Mr. Jung’s style of working, officials in Raj Niwas said that he believes in not leaving any paper behind on his desk when he exits.