‘Shocked to find Ghalib ki Haveli in an unkempt state’

On the occasion of Mirza Ghalib’s 220th birth anniversary, members of the Ghalib Memorial Movement have expressed disappointment over the state of Ghalib ki Haveli and blamed government agencies for not maintaining the premises.

Littered with rubbish

They lamented that the the memorial, restored by Firoz Bakht Ahmed, lies as “dead, defunct and forlorn two-roomed haveli in a mere 110 sq yards”. Uma Sharma, eminent Kathak proponent, said there are people who have become opportunistic enough to cash-in on Ghalib’s fame, but had failed to care for the haveli. Members of the Ghalib Memorial Movement said they were shocked to find the place littered with rubbish on December 25, as they gathered at Town Hall for a candle light procession. The haveli houses a bust, some framed pieces of Ghalib’s ghazals, some books on him, copies of his handwritten letters and a few brass utensils from the poet’s time. The members alleged that the inner cubicle, where Ghalib’s statue is placed, is littered with empty cardboard cartons, a blanket and the bag of the guard there who is hardly seen there.

Illegal structures

Besides, illegal structures, allegedly set up at the behest of the local MLA, have been built recently on the first and second floors, the members alleged. In his plea for the memorial, Mr. Bakht had demanded 400 sq yards, but was given just 110 sq yards.