‘Sales have dipped by nearly 50%, waiting for POS system’

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, Deepak Goyal made a beeline to the local bank to procure a Point Of Sale (POS) terminal for his shop in Noida’s Sector-48.

Despite making several attempts, Mr. Goyal has still not been able to get his hands on a card-swipe machine.

High demand

“After approaching several banks that said they could not make a POS machine available, someone in the market told me about a local company that deals in such terminals. I applied a week ago, but the machine is yet to be delivered despite frequent follow-ups,” says Mr. Goyal, proprietor of Annapurna Retail Stores.

“It should be here by Monday”, says Mr. Goyal with as much enthusiasm as he can muster, “At least that’s what I was promised by the company that approached me a week ago”.

Local bank branches here are reportedly inundated with applications for a POS machine by small retailers like Mr. Goyal.

While some banks bluntly refuse to accept new applications citing the ongoing processing of earlier requests, others aren’t willing to put a time-frame on their delivery date.

Business hit

The delay in installing POS systems is costing local retail shops dearly.

Despite availability of mobile-wallet services, most customers either do not use such apps or use them for very small transactions.

“Since the announcement, daily sales have gone down and business has dipped by at least 50 per cent,” says Mr. Goyal, who recently took over the store.

Bleak outlook

The fall in demand has also hit supply from wholesalers. “Everyone is affected by lack of currency. I have not been able to order the same quantities of products for customers which has disrupted my inventory and accounts. Shoppers are not able to purchase all the items that they want to because they can’t pay the precise amount in cash and I can’t accept it in any other form,” says Mr. Goyal, adding that he expects that this is the way things will be for at least the next six months.