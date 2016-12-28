‘SDMC spending less on civic amenities’

more-in

For years now, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has failed to spend the budget it allocated for basic civic amenities, leaving hundreds of crores of rupees unused, Leader of the Opposition Farhad Suri said on Tuesday.

Mr. Suri was addressing a special budget meeting of the Standing Committee, giving his response to the budget for 2017-2018 and the revised budget estimate for 2016-2017, presented by Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel earlier this month.

This being the last budget of the term, Mr. Suri said since 2012, when the BJP-ruled Corporation started, spending on “obligatory functions” has been less than what was projected.

For instance, on education, the SDMC spent 20.62 per cent less than the budget allocated for the head in 2013-2014, 19.3 per cent less in 2014-2015 and 20.39 per cent less in 2015-2016.

Spending gap

Similarly, the money spent on public health and medical relief in 2013-2014 was 25.55 per cent less than the budget allocated. In 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, the spending gap was 25.16 per cent and 14.68 per cent respectively.

Sanitation, which is one of the primary responsibilities of the civic body, saw the SDMC spend 5.86 per cent less than the amount allocated for it in 2013-2014. Interestingly, this gap grew in 2014-2015 - the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission -- with spending on sanitation falling 13.52 per cent short of the target.

In 2015-2016, the SDMC spent 12.43 per cent less than the budget for sanitation.

“On one hand the corporation has failed to utilise the money that it allocated, and on the other, we are running behind on pension payments,” said Mr. Suri.

Demonetisation impact

In the current financial year, the SDMC had been able to spend 31 per cent of the budget in half a year. With elections to the municipal corporations in April, the model code of conduct would curtail spending in the coming months, said Mr. Suri.

When it came to income, Mr. Suri said that the commissioner had failed to take into account the possible impact of demonetisation as the transfer duty, property tax, toll tax and global share of taxes would be hit.

Hitting out at the BJP that has ruled Delhi’s civic bodies since 2007, Mr. Suri said: “In the past five years, no major projects have been undertaken and those which were started prior to 2007 have also not been completed.”

He alleged that corruption had “increased manifold”, while delivery of services had suffered.