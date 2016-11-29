‘Real black money hoarders not the ones inconvenienced’

NEW DELHI, 28/11/2016: A banner demanding to retrieve Black Money Stashed Abroad during a protest march by Left Parties against Demonetisation move by the Government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on November 28, 2016. Photo: R.V. Moorthy | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy

Protests by the Delhi Congress and the National Students’ Union of India against “faulty planning and implementation” of demonetisation

Accusing the Centre of being unprepared for demonetisation, the Congress students’ wing as well as its Delhi State unit carried out protests here on Monday against the handling of the currency withdrawal.

The Delhi Congress was to carry out a protest march from Mandi House to Parliament, but the agitating workers and leaders were stopped by the police on Parliament Street itself.

‘Jan Aakrosh’

The ‘Jan Aakrosh’ march was held against the “faulty planning and implementation” of demonetisation, the DPCC said in a statement.

Delhi unit president Ajay Maken said ordinary citizens had been forced to line up outside banks and ATMs for hours to withdraw their own money, while “real black money hoarders” were not being inconvenienced. Street vendors, small business-owners and daily wagers were the worst hit, he added.

Mr. Maken said the long queues would not end soon, as majority of the ATMs were yet to be recalibrated to accept the new notes, and that replacement of the withdrawn Rs.500 notes would take months as the capacity of the mint was only 100 crore notes per month. About 1,658 crore notes of Rs.500 had been withdrawn, he added.

Legal backing

The National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) protest march from Raisina Road to Parliament House was stopped by the police. The students submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which they mentioned that the Constitution, which is the grundnorm of all laws of the country, has not put complete power in just one hand and therefore the demonetisation announcement does not have legal backing.

“A single person is not authorised to take decisions. The current decision of demonetisation, which came as a sudden announcement, prima facie seems to be not passed or approved by the Council of Ministers,” the students wrote.

‘Authoritarian’

They alleged that the decision was authoritarian.

Amrita Dhawan of the NSUI said apart from legal defects, there were numerous infrastructural lacunae in implementation of the decision taken on November 8, which made people stand in serpentine queues. The decision, she added, will adversely impact 80 per cent of the workforce under the informal and the unorganised sector.

The students also made a number of demands via the memorandum.

They requested that all categories of educational loan be waived immediately without pre-conditions, and that fee in government and private educational institutions be accepted in the denomination currency notes.