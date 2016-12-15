more-in

More than a month into demonetisation, Lead District Manager of Gurugram R. C. Nayak has said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the cash supply to the district in December.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Nayak said that cash supply to the city had gone down and that the banks in the district were now getting around Rs.400 crore to Rs.450 crore a day since December 1, against Rs.600 crore to Rs.650 crore the previous month.

Mr. Nayak said that the real reasons for the reduction in supply were not known, but it could be an attempt to promote cashless transactions. He also said that the new Rs.500 note was supplied to the banks in Gurugram only for three to four days.

‘Situation is bad’

Mr. Nayak said that the situation was “bad” and it was getting difficult for the banks to handle the rush.

“Though the government has fixed certain limits for the savings and the current accounts, the bank managers are forced to judiciously divide the available cash to the customers keeping in mind demand and supply. The cash limits are fixed by the bank managers every day depending upon the tokens distributed and the cash available. For instance, the Jan Dhan account holders are given Rs.4,000 and the savings and current account holders are given Rs.6,000 and Rs.10,000 respectively,” said Mr. Nayak.

He added that Gurugram accounts for nearly 35 per cent of all financial transactions in Haryana, but the cash was not supplied to the district as per its demand.

Supply and demand

“Barring a few districts like Faridabad, Karnal and Rohtak, the financial transactions in Gurugram are more than those in the remaining 15-16 districts put together. But it seems that the cash supply to Gurugram is not in proportion to the demand. We have raised the matter with the Deputy Commissioner and the Haryana government and letters have also been written to the RBI,” said Mr. Nayak.

Around 50 banks have 700-odd branches in Gurugram and 1,306 ATM outlets.

All the ATMs are calibrated barring two, but most them are running dry. “It all depends on the supply of cash. When there is no cash for customers, how can ATMs run round-the-clock,” said Mr. Nayak.

Immense work load

Mr. Nayak added that the work load was immense and tempers were running high: “We had complaints of angry customers protesting outside banks and blocking roads in Pataudi and Sohna last month.”

The government’s directions to open accounts for contract workers have further added to the burden. The banks in Gurugram have held 2,021 special camps since November 26 to open accounts and received 24,762 applications. Of these, 15,801 accounts have been opened.

Mr. Nayak said there were no exact figures on the number of workers without accounts in the district, but a majority of workers submitting applications for bank accounts did not have PAN cards.