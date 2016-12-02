Delhi

‘Print pictures of Indian leaders on new notes’

: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider printing pictures of “great Indian leaders from different States” on new notes.

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, Rajeev Gupta, an activist from the RSS’ Shiksha Bachao Andolan Samiti, said leaders such as Swami Vivekananda, Shivaji, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam could be the choices. The move, Mr. Gupta said, could go a long way in educating people about the country’s heritage.

