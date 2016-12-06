‘Pass bill on disabilities fast’

more-in

: Disabled Rights Group (DRG) has called upon all the Members of Parliament to allow the House to function so that the Disabilities Bill can be passed. ``This will send a strong message across the country and the world that and when it comes to the rights of the most vulnerable, our parliamentarians stand together to protect them,'' said DRG convener Javed Abidi.

In a release issued by the group it oted that for millions of Indians with disabilities and their families and friends, it was a momentous occasion when in April 2010, the then Government constituted a Committee to draft a new disability rights legislation keeping in mind India’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

It has been more than 6 years since then. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2014 was tabled in the Rajya Sabha in February 2014.

It has been more than 2 years since then.

On December 2, 2016 – last Friday - the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities the entire country was looking at the Rajya Sabha in hopeful anticipation. It would have been an unprecedented gift for our brothers and sisters with disabilities had the Bill been passed. That did not happen.

``Today, December 5, 2016 – the Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment tried to speak over the noise and move the Bill for consideration and passage. The Deputy Speaker of the Rajya Sabha urged all MPs to at least allow this Bill to pass. Our honourable members of the Opposition however did not relent. While we respect the onerous responsibility that our parliamentarians have, we urge them to please spare a thought for that disabled person in the remotest village struggling to live a life of basic dignity, to please spare a thought for that mother with a child with disability running from pillar to post. And above all, to please consider that this Bill is a completely non political matter,'' said Mr. Abidi.