‘Okhla waste plant violates Master Plan 2021’

Flouting norms: The National Green Tribunal was told that the plant was situated in the midst of a residential area, which was impermissible under the Master Plan. File Photo | Photo Credit: Udit Kulshrestha

: The Okhla waste-to-energy plant in south Delhi should be immediately shut down as it violates Delhi Master Plan 2021, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was on Tuesday told.

The Tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Sukhdev Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association praying for the closure of the plant on the grounds of various irregularities.

Senior advocate Amit Chadha, appearing for the Association, told a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that the plant was situated in the midst of a residential area, which was impermissible under the Master Plan.

Mr. Chadha further said a large number of trucks carried tonnes of waste to the plant, causing traffic and pollution problems in the area, which also had hospitals.

Air pollution

It was also alleged that the plant used illegal mass burning technology that caused air pollution. In its application, the Association had also told NGT that as per observations of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, mass burning technology should be stopped immediately.

Referring to a manual prepared by the Union Urban Development Ministry on solid waste management, Mr. Chadha said incineration plants should be located at least 300 to 500 metres away from residential areas.

“A petition challenging the construction of the plant was filed in 2008, prior to the commencement of the project. We have been fighting legal battles in the Delhi High Court since then. The project cannot be allowed on the grounds of ‘fait accompli’ (leaving with no option but to accept it) as it violates all rules,” Mr. Chadha said.

The hearing will continue on Wednesday.

SDMC slammed

The Tribunal had earlier rapped the South Delhi Municipal Corporation over “inaccurate” data on the kinds of waste generated in the Capital.