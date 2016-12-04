‘No evidence to show conspiracy’

more-in

SC told that conviction of accused based on wrong assumption by the police

‘: The hearing in the infamous December 16 gang-rape-cum-murder case in the Supreme Court on Saturday saw a lawyer contending that the conviction of the accused was based on wrong assumption as the police had failed to show that there was a “conspiratorial relationship” among them.

Submission

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra recorded the submission of Amicus Curiae and senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who was appointed to assist the court in the case.

“Thus, what is to be considered in this case by this court is to ascertain the ‘foreseeability’ with regard to the offence of murder by all the accused in the course of their alleged plan of merry-making,” Mr. Hegde submitted.

No conclusion

He further said “there must be a meeting of minds, resulting in the ultimate decision taken by the conspirators regarding the commission of offence, and the prosecution has to show that the circumstances gave rise to a conclusive agreement between two or more persons.

“A few bits here and a few bits there on which the prosecution relies, cannot be held to be adequate for connecting the accused with the commission of the crime of criminal conspiracy,” he argued.

A 23-year-old paramedic, named Nirbhaya by the media , was brutally assaulted and gang-raped by six persons in a moving bus in south Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her male friend on the night of December 16, 2012. She died in a Singapore hospital on December 29. Besides Mr. Hedge, the apex court had appointed senior advocate Raju Ramachandran as Amicus Curiae to assist the court in the matter. PTI