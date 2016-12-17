‘Nirbhaya’s death didn’t change anything’

more-in

: “Four years have passed since we lost our daughter. During this time, governments changed and new faces came to power. Yet, here again we are to demand justice for her,” lamented Nirbhaya’s parents during a memorial service at Jantar Mantar here on Friday.

Their 23-year-old daughter was brutally gangraped on December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in the city. She later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

No relief

Nirbhaya’s mother said on Friday: “I’d like to thank each one of you for coming here today [on December 16]...Over the past four years, I have gone door-to-door seeking justice for my child. Till when will parents like me protest at Jantar Mantar to get the justice that our daughters deserve?”

“It does not give me any pleasure to organise her memorial every year, but I am forced to remind society that we haven’t progressed an inch in all these years. Don’t just stand with us on December 16. Do your duty as responsible member of society in whatever way you can in your daily life. Even after intense protests and appeals for my daughter’s case, she has not received justice... What can one expect for the millions of girls and women who have been similarly wronged,” she asked.

“Crimes against women are committed by someone’s neighbour or family member. I implore you not to hush up such incidents in the name of honour or society. People love debating and glorifying such incidents, but when it comes to taking measures, the blame game prevails over everything.”

Other speakers at the meet included Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat, Centre for Social Research director Ranjana Kumari and former National Commission for Women chairperson Mamta Sharma.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)