‘Mintoo was in touch with Pak handlers’

Special Cell claims to have seized the diary of KLF chief

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday claimed that a diary seized from the possession of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo has the numbers of his several Pakistani handlers based in the country.

They added that Mintoo was regularly in touch with the users of these numbers during his stay at Punjab’s Nabha jail, from where he escaped along with five others on Sunday.

‘Questioning him further’

“The diary contains scribbled phone numbers. He told us that he was in touch with those using the numbers and that they are based in Lahore and other cities. We are questioning him further to see if he had any specific instructions from across the border and whether the jailbreak was also a move in that direction,” said a senior police officer.

Asked if these alleged handlers were from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the officer said Mintoo had told them that he was in touch with several persons. However, the exact profile of each one of them is yet to be ascertained.

The officer added that these claims are also being verified since Mintoo has been changing his version repeatedly. This includes his claim of travelling down to Goa via Panvel.

“We are also trying to find out whether Delhi, where he came along with fellow fugitive Kashmira Singh, was only a transit point or whether he wanted to camp here and carry out his KLF-related activities,” said another officer.

According to the Special Cell, a Punjab Police team, which has first-hand details of the jailbreak case and are more acquainted with Mintoo’s alleged terror history, will conduct a joint interrogation with the Delhi Police. The team reached the Cell’s Lodhi Road officer late evening.

Delhi Police teams have also been sent to Punjab to conduct raids.

The police did not rule out asking for the custody of Pinda, another accused who executed the jailbreak but was later arrested by the Delhi Police. This, said Special Cell officers, could be to confront him and Mintoo.