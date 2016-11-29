‘Magistrate did not realise cops’ pressure of work’

more-in

: A sessions court has absolved two Delhi Police officers of the offence of intentionally not arresting an accused in an assault case, observing that the magisterial court here issued coercive direction against them without realising the “pressure of work” on the police.

The court made the remark while allowing the revision plea of a Station House Officer of Nangloi police station and a sub-inspector of Govindpuri police station against a Metropolitan Magistrate’s order which had said that offence under Section 221 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend) of the IPC was made out against them.

In October, the magisterial court had held that the policemen had intentionally not produced an accused in an assault case before the court.

Plea moved

In their revision plea, the policemen, however, contended that a non-bailable warrant issued against the accused, Shamsuddin Malik, could not be executed because he was admitted in a drug rehabilitation centre and the in-charge of the centre did not hand over his custody without the advice of the doctor concerned.

The sessions court, while allowing their plea, said, “There was no dishonest intention on the part of the petitioners [policemen] in not apprehending the accused.” — PTI