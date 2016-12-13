‘Luck’now to evade Noida ‘jinx’?

more-in

After several flip-flops, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has finally decided to give Noida a skip. Mr. Yadav, who had earlier planned to visit the city on December 11, will now inaugurate infrastructure projects in Noida from Lucknow on December 14.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (industries) and Chairman, Noida Authority, Rama Raman told The Hindu that the Chief Minister will inaugurate infrastructure projects from Lucknow. “There was information about the Chief Minister’s visit to Noida, but now it has been planned that he will inaugurate infrastructure projects of Noida and Greater Noida from Lucknow. The inauguration ceremony will take place on December 14.”

The projects

“The Chief Minister will lay foundation of proposed metro link between Greater Noida West (better known as Noida Extension) and Knowledge Park. Apart from that he will flag off metro link between Botanical Garden and Kalindi Kunj. He will also inaugurate city bus service project between Noida and Greater Noida,” he added.

Mr. Yadav was scheduled to inaugurate 10 infrastructure projects, including Model Town underpass, 4.8km elevated road, a cricket stadium in Sector 21A, a girls school in Sector 51, City Centre underpass and a cycle track among others, in Noida. He was also to inaugurate four infrastructure projects in Greater Noida — Rs.117.60 crore Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Rs.325 crore building of Greater Noida Authority, Rs.113.41 crore project of 1,950 affordable housing units and a Rs.27 crore bridge across Hindon – and four projects on Yamuna Expressway. Apart from the inaugurations, Mr. Yadav was also supposed to address the public and peddle a bicycle from Noida to Ghaziabad.

Not first time

This is not the first time the UP Chief Minister has avoided visiting Noida. Earlier this year, he skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in the city in which the latter had inaugurated e-rickshaw programme. In August 2012, Mr. Yadav inaugurated the Yamuna Expressway from Lucknow and avoided travelling to Noida. The following year, he inaugurated infrastructure projects in Gautam Buddh Nagar without visiting the city.

The jinx

While many people are attributing the change in the Chief Minister’s plan to the “Noida jinx”, some others said the visit was cancelled as the Assembly poll schedule was likely to be revised in the wake of demonetisation. Also, some important projects like a 4.8km elevated road in Noida are only half-built.

That is another reason for shifting the inauguration venue as the Opposition parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, have accused the Chief Minister of inaugurating incomplete projects.

The Noida jinx, as per political circles, has in the past caught up with several chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, including Veer Bahadur Singh, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Kalyan Singh and Mayawati, who lost their chairs soon after visiting the city. In 1995, Mulayam Singh Yadav was out of power within months of his Noida visit.