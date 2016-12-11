‘Jealousy fuelled Sonam’s killing’

more-in

: A WhatsApp message meant to “tease” her husband’s previous lover resulted in the plotting of Sonam’s murder. However, Sonam’s “marriage” to Arjun itself was meant to get hold of her money, said the police.

It all began when Sonam landed in Delhi around five years ago. She needed someone to help her bag a job and it was Arjun who came to her rescue. He got her work as a freelancer at various spas in the city as well as arranged an accommodation for her.

The proximity between Sonam and Arjun grew over time. She began trusting him with all her savings. Till a few weeks before her brutal murder, she had handed over around Rs. 3 lakh to Arjun for safekeeping.

Plan hatched

It was around two months ago that Sonam began demanding her money back from him. But, the police said, Arjun was in no mood to return even a penny.

“Arjun hatched a plan to retain all the money. A day after Karwa Chauth, he took Sonam to Kalkaji Temple and married her. That helped him convince Sonam that all the liabilities and assets of the couple were common after marriage,” said R.P. Upadhyay, Joint CP (South-Eastern Range).

Wrong move

Sonam was only too happy to get married to Arjun.

She followed up the marriage by sending a few photographs of the couple to Neha, who until this marriage, had been serving as a “foster mother” to Arjun’s two children.

The photos Neha received left her mad with jealousy, said investigators. “Since Arjun would divide his time between Neha and Sonam, Neha approached Arjun and told him he had to be clear about who he wanted to spend his life with. This issue also resulted in frequent quarrels between the trio,” said an investigator.

Using influence

In the meantime, the marriage had failed to fulfil the purpose Arjun had intended. Sonam had resumed her demand for her money from Arjun. Neha allegedly used this issue to convince Arjun to eliminate Sonam.

Sonam’s roommate Nayesha, meanwhile, had been objecting to the marriage right from the start.

“She had advised Sonam to go for a court marriage. She was against a marriage in a temple as she believed it would have no legal standing,” said the Joint CP.

Due to Nayesha’s interference, she was disliked by Arjun and Neha. This aspect, coupled with the belief that Nayesha had begun to suspect the role of the three men in Sonam’s disappearance, resulted in her murder as well.