‘Irrational behaviour by cheated wife not cruelty’

: The behaviour of a wife asking for a share in immovable property or acting irrationally would not amount to cruelty to a husband who has been in an open adulterous relationship, and are rather “cries of anguish” and “acts of desperation”, the Delhi High Court has said. It added that “having an affair during the subsistence of marriage by either of the spouse amounts to cruelty to the other”.

Extra-marital affair

The court made the remarks while allowing the appeal of a woman against the divorce granted to her estranged husband by a family court on ground of cruelty. The man had admitted before the High Court that he was in an extra-marital relationship with a woman identified in the judgment as ‘IK’.

“If the cause for the behaviour of a spouse is the result of breach of faith by the other spouse, and especially where the trust of fidelity is breached, it becomes the duty of the court to be more vigilant... ,” said a Bench of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Yogesh Khanna.

Family court ruling

The High Court held that the woman was behaving in a certain manner only because she had been cheated by her husband, who had even fathered a child with another woman during the subsistence of marriage. The parties in the instant case got married in 1993 and a daughter was born to them.

The husband moved family court seeking divorce on July 12, 2004, and was granted the same on May 23, 2015.

The family court granted divorce saying her demands for partition of ancestral property and denial of sex on allegations that he had illicit relationship with IK amounted to cruelty.