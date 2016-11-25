‘Insistence on using car killed her’

more-in

: A brief moment changed it all for the Garg family on Thursday.

Ms. Devi, who was killed in the accident on Ring Road, was headed to her brother’s house in Gurugram to celebrate the birth of his grandson. Her granddaughter Tripti, who was driving the car and suffered grievous injuries, was to go to her college after dropping her.

Unfortunate decision

“Tripti takes the metro to go to college every day. On Thursday, I insisted that she and my wife take the metro as well. Murti was reluctant to take the metro and asked whether the family car was meant for her use or not. I wish she had listened to me,” said her husband Jai Prakash.

Tripti is a second-year engineering student at a private college in Gurugram.