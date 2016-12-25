‘Improve facilities or face action’

more-in

The Yamuna Expressway Authority has given an ultimatum to the Yamuna Expressway toll operator — Jaypee Group — to improve the facilities or be ready to face the music.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO Arunveer Singh inspected the expressway recently and found many lapses in safety features. The CEO asked the officials to improve management to avoid accidents or else the authority will write to the State government to withdraw rights of toll collection by Jaypee Group.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said, “We have given an ultimatum to the Yamuna Expressway toll operator to complete all safety standards or be ready to face the music,” Mr. Singh said, adding that an inspection will be conducted soon.

7-hour-long inspection

The CEO inspected the expressway from zero point in Greater Noida till its end in Agra and back for nearly seven hours. The inspection was done following reports of rampant accidents.

Led by YEIDA, the team comprised experts from RITES, YEIDA’s technical consultant, and representatives of Jaypee Infratech. The CEO found that the expressway operator was yet to implement a number of safety features, which were to be put in place by last month, considering the onset of winter and foggy conditions.

“We examined the e-way for each and every safety feature. These infrastructure enhancements have to be in place to help motorists drive smoothly and safely along the high-speed corridor, besides minimising accidents,” said Mr. Singh.

No crackdown

“We found that the concessionaire was not spending even 20 per cent of the toll fee collected towards maintenance of the e-way,” he said. “We also found that vehicles driving at over 120 km/hour were not being fined by the operator. The speed limit is 100 km/hour.”

“There is no arrangement to catch violators. We have asked the operator to improve quick response time. We have also deployed cops at toll collection booths for regular challan of errant drivers,” Mr. Singh said.

Reacting to the development, Jaypee Group spokesperson said, “Commuter safety is always a top concern. Overspeeding is main cause of accidents on Yamuna Expressway. We have urged to ensure police visibility and challans of errant drivers. We have started working on directions given by the authority.”