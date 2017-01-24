‘If the accused are innocent, why are they refusing lie-detector test’

more-in

The High Court on Monday asked the nine students, who have been accused of assaulting missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, to decide whether they want to give consent for the lie detector test.

No consent yet

The Delhi Police had informed the court that the accused had refused to receive the notices, which were reportedly sent to them thrice, asking them to appear to record their consent for a lie-detector test.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Fatima Nafees, Najeeb’s mother.

Advocate Sidharth Luthra, who was representing Sunil Pratap Singh, one of the nine accused, submitted that the court cannot compel the accused to undertake the lie-detector test.

Agree or disagree: HC

The court, however, said that the notice merely asked them to agree or disagree to take the test. Arguing that Qasim, Najeeb’s roommate, must also be subjected to a lie-detector test, the court said that Qasim had “gone one step ahead” and agreed to the lie-detector test provided the accused also did the same.

Reacting to the court proceedings, JNU Students’ Union President Mohit Pandey said, “If the nine accused from the ABVP are innocent, why are they refusing for the lie-detector test? Why are they refusing to receive notices by the Crime Branch? Najeeb has been missing for over three months now and the ABVP is deliberately derailing investigation by not cooperating.”

Mentally-ill theory

Colin Gonsalves, who was representing Fatima Nafees, argued that the police needed to put to rest the theory that Najeeb was mentally ill.

“The theory is being circulated in the press through police leaks. The statement of the doctor treating Najeeb is missing from the Delhi Police’s submission. Najeeb was not mentally ill,” Mr. Gonsalves argued.

He also expressed apprehension that this theory could lead the police to conclude that Najeeb went away on his own.

Ransom call

About the recent incident of a ransom call, Mr. Gonsalves said that this was a diversion from the main investigation.

He also raised the issue of two former students, who have been accused of assaulting Najeeb, not having their residence searched for want of local addresses.

Taking note of this, the court asked the police to ensure that their homes are searched by sniffer dogs.