‘IAS officers threatened by Modi, Jung’

: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the IAS officers working with the Delhi government are being “intimidated” and “threatened” by Prime Minister Narendra Modia and Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to protest against his government.

‘Pawns’

In a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal, a former IRS officer, said the Prime Minister was using the bureaucrats as “pawns” to take revenge against the AAP government.

He also took on the IAS Officers’ Association, which recently passed a resolution against “misbehaviour” by the political executive in the Delhi government, saying “it has turned into a forum that only shields the corrupt and the inefficient”.

“They [the IAS officers] are being threatened with the ACB [Anti-Corruption Branch], police and CBI action. They are being provoked to revolt against me. I know who all are taking money. IAS officers are being forced to meet and speak out against the Delhi government. The L-G is getting it done on the prodding of the Prime Minister’s Office [PMO],” he said.

‘Will fall in line’

On what action he would take against the “erring” officers, Mr. Kejriwal said they will “fall in line” once the Supreme Court gives power to the elected government or the ACB comes under its jurisdiction.