‘I just want space for a jhuggi’

Sunita has lived her whole life on the streets of Delhi. She was born, grew up, got married and gave birth to five children — all while living on the road.

From staying near a bus depot in Shadipur to sleeping under the flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, her family has moved around Delhi over the years — either in search of odd jobs or when the authorities evicted them.

Life on the footpath

“Weddings happen on the footpath. Children are born on the footpath,” says Sunita, as she wraps a cloth around herself to keep warm on a cold December evening.

Currently, she lives with over a dozen members of her extended family at a Delhi government night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan, across the road from the flyover under which she used to live till three years ago.

Apart from making Rs.4,300 a month cleaning the night shelter, she does odd jobs and construction work.

“So many people from the media, NGOs and the police come and talk to us in the winter. They say they’ll help us, but no one comes back,” she says.

Her grandfather had moved to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh when the land that he farmed on changed hands and he was left with no work, says Sunita. The third generation of her family to live on the streets of Delhi, Sunita says she doesn’t expect the lives of her children to change.

‘A dream’

While the shelter provides her with a place to sleep and some food, Sunita says the only thing she wants is a place for a jhuggi (slum dwelling). “If we had some space to put up a jhuggi, our lives would be set. All we want from the government is some space,” she says.