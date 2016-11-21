‘I have seen three wars, will manage through this’

more-in

The wife of an Army man, 78-year-old Leena Chatterjee knows what living in tough conditions is like. Having lived with her late husband, who was a Colonel in the Army, in many frontier areas and sometimes alone, there is little she hasn’t seen. Despite that, she fears the queues outside banks.

“I live alone. My son is settled in the United States, but I am capable of managing on my own,” said Ms. Chatterjee, who only has a part-time domestic help for assistance.

Spending limited change

Like every month, Ms. Chatterjee withdrew part of her pension earlier this month, most of which was old Rs.500 notes. “The first problem I had was buying vegetables from the local vendors. They refused to accept Rs.500 notes. I had to spend the limited change I had,” she said.

A resident of Saket, she added, “Thankfully, my local medicine shop is accepting old notes.”

“I had to go to Kolkata suddenly because my brother underwent a surgery. Again, I had to spend a few hundreds on the taxi. Also, all shop owners at the airport refused the old notes,” she said.

Staying with her brother’s family for now, she is not worried about money immediately. But taking care of expenditure for the rest of the month is definitely a concern once she returns.

“I am almost out of Rs.100 notes now. I have no idea how I will get vegetables and grocery. Also, how do I pay my domestic help and other vendors?” Ms. Chatterjee said.

“Standing in a queue for long hours will be very difficult for me. I hope the bank officials, who know me, will help,” she said.

Her son, meanwhile, is worried how his aged mother will take care of herself. “We talk every day and I tell him not to worry. As the wife of an Army officer, I have seen three wars and insurgency from close quarters. I am confident that I will be able to face any problem,” she added.

“My husband passed away in 1997. I have been managing alone ever since,” she said.

Worried about basics

The cash crunch, which has got her worrying about basics like food and medicines, reminded Ms. Chatterjee of the time when she was part of an Army convoy that was stuck in a landslide in Mizoram. “I was with my husband, who was incharge of the convoy, in his jeep. After we got stuck in a jungle, we had to spend the night with almost nothing to eat,” she said. “We slept under trees and braved leeches and snakes,” she added.

“When I have seen situations like this, I think I will manage through this too,” said Ms. Chatterjee.