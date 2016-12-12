‘I believe things will be back to normal by January 15’

more-in

: Nine-year-old Tushar Sinha gingerly pulls out notes from his favourite piggy bank, now held together by two rubber bands, after it was smashed over a month ago.

The day was November 8, when Tushar’s father Ranjit, a senior executive with a private firm, had just learnt about the government’s demonetisation move on television.

Mr. Sinha’s first reaction was to take stock of all the cash available at home.

“I counted all the notes I had in my wallet and my wife’s purse, apart from money tucked away in the house. Then I checked my son’s piggy bank, where he keeps the money gifted to him. But I had to break it open as I was unable to unlock it,” said Mr. Sinha.

Since then, the Sinhas, residents of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, have been struggling to save cash every day.

Going digital

“Earlier, I would use cards only at petrol pumps and while shopping for expensive items. Now, I use plastic money as much as possible. I have also downloaded a few e-wallet applications on my phone,” he added.

Mr. Sinha also shared how luck favoured him when he went to a bank to withdraw cash. “I got money after standing in a queue for only an hour-and-a-half. I have been lucky, if you ask me,” he said.

His wife Parveen, a home-maker, said the biggest challenge is to buy goods such as milk, vegetables or eggs, where plastic money can’t be used.

“Our milkman, however, agreed to take a month’s payment in advance by cheque,” she said.

More relief came when their neighbourhood grocer started accepting payments through digital wallets.

“We were also concerned about how to pay my father-in-law’s medical bills. Thankfully, the doctor and the chemist accepted card payments,” Ms. Sinha added.

The cash crunch has also forced the family to prioritise expenses.

As a result, eating out and going on a vacation are a strict no-no. Recently, the Sinhas gave a newly-married couple a cheque instead of cash.

Surprisingly, Tushar, doesn’t rue the fact that his piggy bank was opened. He’s only unhappy that he has had no new toys for the last one month.

‘No new toys’

“I have been asking my father for the latest ‘Transformer’, but he says I will have to wait,” said the Class V student.

“I didn’t feel bad about my piggy bank being broken. I understand that my parents needed the cash,” he added with an air of nonchalance.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinha said cashless transactions will usher in transparency into the economy.

“Despite the hardships, I support the move as it will tackle fake notes and black money, besides widening the tax net. We face problems even while cleaning our house and here, the government is trying to clean up the country,” said Mr. Sinha, adding that, “I believe that by January 15, things will be back to normal.”