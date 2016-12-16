‘How can you remember someone you cannot forget?’

more-in

It is early in the morning. The roads are deserted as the fog plays havoc with visibility. Only a few sleepy schoolchildren and some determined fitness enthusiasts are outside, braving the cold.

It is December 15 – just a day short of the fourth anniversary of the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in a moving bus by six men that shocked the nation.

In one of the many housing complexes here in Dwarka, Nirbhaya’s modest house still has a string paper greeting hanging outside on the main gate, probably left over from Diwali. And that is where the similarity with a million other households across the country ends.

A burning flame

We are ushered into a small drawing room with a single bed and on the wall there is a large black canvas with an image of a burning flame. “That is her,” says Nirbhaya’s father.

The couple has not put up any pictures of their daughter. Nirbhaya’s mother, perhaps sensing the awkward silence, smiles and says: “Thank god breathing and the heart pumping is involuntary, otherwise so many parents would have died with their children.”

Her eyes well up with tears. “We will be observing our daughter’s death anniversary with many others at Jantar Mantar,” Nirbhaya’s father says in a matter-of-fact manner. “The day will start with bhajans and speeches about protection of women. Our only hope now is to ensure that children, girls and women are protected and can live their life with dignity. We celebrate the day with the nation as all Indians stood with us hand-in-hand supporting us through our grief. We wouldn’t have survived this alone.”

‘Won’t settle for less than death penalty’

Asked about the pending case and the juvenile accused, who has served his three-year term, Nirbhaya’s mother says, “The men gave our child a death we would not wish upon an animal, how can we settle for anything less than death penalty?”

“I often ask policemen about the juvenile who was involved in the case and they tell me that he has ‘served’ his time and they have no idea about where he is….he seems to have more protection than us,” she says.

Nirbhaya’s parents have deliberately kept their two boys out of the limelight. As the case continues in the Supreme Court they hope that the four other accused are awarded the death penalty.

The conversation then slowly drifts to Nirbhaya’s last days. “I remember seeing my child for the first time at the hospital. Only her face was visible…it was swollen because of torture and bite marks, her lips had deep gashes. After the first surgery, the doctors came out and said they were sorry…I just couldn’t comprehend what they were saying. How can you accept that your child will die before you?” Nirbhaya’s mother says amid sobs.

“She is our life. She was my world, she was my joy and pride,” says Nirbhaya’s father. “I sometimes feel that my heart has stopped beating. Sometimes we feel her around us. People ask us how you remember your child…and I tell them, ‘How can you remember someone you cannot forget?’”