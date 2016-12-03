‘Help workers get groceries, medicine’

more-in

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has asked small-scale industries and developers to help their workers procure basic needs.

“Employees are not getting salaries as their employers do not have sufficient cash. There are nearly 10 lakh labourers working in various sectors in Noida and nearly 70 per cent of them don’t have bank accounts and deal in cash only. Keeping this in mind, industrialists have been asked to arrange for grocery items and medicine for staff. They have been asked to rope in some grocery shops and medical stores to give products on credit, and issue employee coupons,” Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate N. P. Singh told The Hindu.

Heading home

Most daily wagers and industry workers are finding it difficult to meet their expenses in the city and are heading home. “There’s a 20 per cent dip in the workforce as most labourers are heading home. Business has dipped by half. Following the District Magistrate’s order, we have started tying-up with grocery shops and drug stores to ease the problem of labourers,” said Sudhir Srivastava, the vice-president of the Noida Entrepreneurs’ Association.

The District Magistrate has also sought an estimate of all cash withdrawals over the past three months from all private and government banks in the district. “The banks have been asked to submit the estimate by Saturday,” Mr. Singh said.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)