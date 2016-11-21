‘Exempt Delhi govt. staff from standing in queues’

more-in

: In the wake of banks witnessing rush after demonetisation, the Delhi government has requested the RBI and SBI to exempt staff of its Principal Accounts Office (PAO) from standing in queues to ensure timely payments to employees, beneficiaries and vendors, among others.

Payment instructions issued by PAOs are deposited with the RBI and SBI for arranging the credit in the accounts of the employees, suppliers, beneficiaries, vendors, etc.

For greater good

In a written communication to the RBI and SBI, Prakash Chand, Controller of Accounts, PAO, said, “Keeping in view the rush of public in bank branches, it may be likely that the staff of the PAO is also asked by the bank or security personnel to stand in queues which may lead to delay in the arrangements of timely payments.

“You (AGMs of RBI and SBI) are requested to look into the matter personally and make necessary arrangements to allow the staff of PAO to deposit the payment instructions without standing in queues,” Mr. Chand said in the communication.

The Delhi Police have deployed about 12,000 personnel outside banks and ATM kiosks to manage the rush.—PTI