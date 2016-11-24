‘Dhingra commission report not to be published till Dec 8’

more-in

: The Haryana government on Wednesday assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the report of Justice (retd.) S.N. Dhingra Commission on the grant of Change of Land Use (CLU) licences in four villages of Gurugram would not be published till the next date of hearing in the case on December 8.

Petition by ex-CM

The court was hearing a petition by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, challenging the constitutional validity of the commission set up by the BJP Government last year.

Hearing the petition, a Division Bench comprising Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Ramendra Jain asked the Haryana Advocate-General Baldev Raj Mahajan, who was present in court, to assist the court and produce entire relevant record for perusal of the court on the next date of hearing.

Govt notification

It was also clarified by the Bench that unless interim protection on the basis of assurance by the Haryana Advocate-General was specifically extended on the next date of hearing, the same shall cease to operate thereafter.

Mr. Hooda had in his petition before the court on Tuesday submitted that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in his individual capacity, ordered the appointment of Justice S.N. Dhingra (retd.), a former judge of the Delhi High Court, as Commission of Inquiry to inquire into the matter on May 13 last year. He added that on the very next day, without there being any reference to the Cabinet, which was mandatory in terms of provisions of Section 3 of the Act, a notification by the State government was issued.

182-page report

Justice Dhingra had on August 31 submitted an 182-page report to Haryana government on granting of CLU licences in four villages of Gurugram during the rule of the previous Congress government hinting at irregularities.