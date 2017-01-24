‘Demarcate floodplains of Yamuna in Agra within 3 weeks’

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a panel of scientists and officials from the National Institute of Hydrology, the Central Water Commission and other agencies to fix pillars and demarcate the Yamuna floodplains in Agra within three weeks.

“We direct the committee and officers to complete the demarcation within three weeks. All the pillars will be physically examined and the committee will measure the area occupied by builders that fall within the floodplains,” said the Bench, headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar.

Illegal construction

The Bench asked the panel to demarcate the floodplain with respect to 2010, the year when flood levels reached a record 152.52 metres.

The next hearing is on February 21.

The green panel’s direction came in the wake of objections raised by Agra residents Umashankar Patwa and Shabi Haider Jafri, through their advocate Rahul Choudhary, alleging that many buildings have been built on the floodplain.

The NGT had earlier hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government and Agra authorities for “improper” demarcation of Yamuna floodplains, saying that 85% of the buildings on the floodplains were liable to be demolished.