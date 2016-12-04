‘Delhi should not be given Statehood’

more-in

: Reiterating the BJP’s decision to go back on its long-standing demand on the issue, the party’s newly appointed Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the Capital should not be given full Statehood.

The actor-turned-politician said conceding the demand to grant full Statehood to Delhi, for which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he was in favour of conducting a referendum, could lead to problems for the country's federal structure.

Push for Poorvanchal

“Just like every State has its capital, similarly, Delhi is the Capital of the nation. It cannot be given the status of a separate State,” said Mr. Tiwari in a television interview.

He added, however, that Poorvanchal should be made a separate State as “smaller States develop at a faster pace”.

Demand in 1988

The BJP is the original proponent of the Statehood demand; veteran BJP leader Kalka Dass pitched for full Statehood for Delhi in 1988. When BJP leader Sahib Singh Verma was the Delhi Chief Minister, a draft Bill on full Statehood was prepared in 1998.

Even the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the BJP manifesto for the 1999 Lok Sabha elections promised full Statehood.

In 2003, the Delhi Statehood Bill was presented in Parliament by the then Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, and referred to a standing committee, which had Pranab Mukherjee as its chair.