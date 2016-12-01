‘Delhi government worried about everything except environment’

more-in

The National Green Tribunal said the Delhi government was “worried about everything except environment,” while hauling it up on Wednesday for paucity of data and lack of information over quantity of waste generated per capita in the city.

Expresses displeasure

The green panel expressed displeasure over the Delhi government and the municipal corporations’ failure to come to a consensus over the total quantum of waste generated in the Capital.

Whenever any enquiry was made by the NGT, they asked for time “to seek instructions”.

“What are you [the Delhi government] people doing? It is your job to collect data. Tell us how much municipal solid waste is generated in the national Capital daily. This is something you are not concerned about, which is causing great havoc in the environment. There is mosquito breeding, dengue and different kinds of viral fevers, and you people are worried about everything except the environment. There has to be some sense of responsibility,” a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

Okhla plant

The observation came during the hearing of a plea filed by Sukhdev Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association praying for closure of the Okhla waste-to-energy plant. The plea has alleged that the plant uses illegal mass burning technology, leading to air pollution.

On the last date of hearing, the residents of Sukhdev Vihar had told the NGT that the Okhla waste-to-energy plant in South Delhi should be immediately shut down as it violates the Delhi Master Plan 2021.